Apple CarPlay Wins More Big Trucks as Android Auto Focuses on Passenger Cars

In theory, installing Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in any type of vehicle, including here cars, trucks, and even motorcycles is possible with just a head unit upgrade.
But when it comes to retaining the original display that shipped with the car, both Apple and Google offer support for a limited number of brands, though the two are already working with more companies out there to make CarPlay and Android Auto available to more drivers.
At this point, however, Google seems to be a lot more focused on passenger cars, which kind of makes sense given they account for the lion’s share on public roads out there, while Apple is also slowly but surely expanding into the big truck market.
This week, for example, Mack Trucks, which is part of the Volvo Group, announced that several of its models would be available with Apple CarPlay, as long as the Mack infotainment system is installed in the cabin. The supported models are Mack Anthem, Pinnacle, and Granite.
The company hasn’t provided any specifics regarding the costs of this new feature or how customers are supposed to get it, but it’s most likely shipped with a software update, possibly at no extra fee.
Alongside CarPlay support, Mack Trucks also announced the Mac Premium Comfort 2.0 seats, which are standard on all models mentioned above for all trim levels. The company says both upgrades should help improve the driver comfort, though it goes without saying that CarPlay can only be used as soon as an iPhone is available.
Apple is gradually expanding in the big truck market with CarPlay support, though the whole thing happens at a rather slow pace. Back in the summer of 2017, Volvo Trucks officially added support for CarPlay on its VNL series. Scania also embraced a similar update earlier the same year, offering CarPlay on select trucks.
