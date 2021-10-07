VPLP Design Seaffinity Revealed as Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trimaran of the Future

Apple Carplay on Course to Become Actual Infotainment System

That said, Project IronHeart has a much bigger chance to come to the market, since a lot of carmakers have been somewhat lagging behind with the development of infotainment systems for modern needs. Essentially transforming a vehicle’s infotainment system into a controller for one’s iPhone, the interface is mostly used to control things like audio content, navigation, messaging or even food ordering apps from your phone while driving.There are aftermarket apps that can be included, but only after developers have received permission from Apple to develop CarPlay -enabled apps. There aren’t that many of them, though, and not for the lack of trying.This is probably why Apple is allegedly working on massively extending the attributions of CarPlay in the near future.According to a report by Bloomberg , the American company has started work on an initiative to transform CarPlay into an actual vehicle infotainment system that might not even need an iPhone to work on your car.Known internally as ‘Project IronHeart,’ the CarPlay successor is in early stages of development and would obviously need the full cooperation of the carmakers that plan to use it.Instead of being just an interface to control certain iPhone apps allowed by Apple, the next-generation CarPlay would be able to access functions like the vehicle’s climate-control system, radio, seats, and even the speedometer or on-board navigation system.Obviously, pending the interested carmakers’ full cooperation, the attempt may open a different can of worms, since modern vehicle security is beginning to look like that of an Internet-browsing PC and it will only get worse in the future.If all goes well, the project could bring a massive amount of wealth from the automotive sector for the tech company, without having the need to actually build a car of its own.As most of you know, Apple’s plans for developing a car have suffered a lot of rainy parades lately, with key executives being poached by other companies left and right and the so-called ‘Project Titan’ running on empty for several years. The opposite has also happened , though.That said, Project IronHeart has a much bigger chance to come to the market, since a lot of carmakers have been somewhat lagging behind with the development of infotainment systems for modern needs.