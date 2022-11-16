Apple Car 1 Concept Sports a Resemblance Only Tech-Savvy Users Would Notice

While everybody knows the Apple Car is a work in progress, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has so far remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to the project.
For tech-savvy users, this isn’t by any means a surprise. Apple is known as a company that’s obsessed with keeping all the details about its future projects secret – back in 2018, the tech giant sent out emails to all employees, telling them that whoever leaks information about ongoing projects could face legal action and criminal charges.
But even so, critical information related to Apple’s projects still make its way to the web. And Project Titan, or the Apple Car, is one of the ambitious Apple ideas that occasionally make the headlines.
Given the Apple Car isn’t expected to see daylight until 2025 at the earliest, designer Atif Chaugule decided to come up with his own concept to envision what the self-driving vehicle could eventually look like.
And the idea the concept is based on makes sense (though it wouldn’t be feasible from a production perspective): the vehicle is inspired by the existing Apple products.
However, the overall design of the so-called Apple Car 1 is based on a device that only tech-savvy users would be able to guess. The Magic Mouse contributes to the overall flowing design of this proposed Apple Car, and while I’m not necessarily a big fan of the mouse (especially given its shape, which I consider to be horrible in terms of ergonomics), its look seems to fit a vehicle just like a glove.
The Apple Watch and the AirPods Pro have also been used to design the Apple Car 1 concept, so overall, it’s a mix of Apple products giving birth to another Apple product.
Needless to say, it’s important to emphasize this is just a concept and nothing else, so don’t expect the Apple Car (if the vehicle ever sees daylight) to look anything like this.
But even so, critical information related to Apple’s projects still make its way to the web. And Project Titan, or the Apple Car, is one of the ambitious Apple ideas that occasionally make the headlines.
Given the Apple Car isn’t expected to see daylight until 2025 at the earliest, designer Atif Chaugule decided to come up with his own concept to envision what the self-driving vehicle could eventually look like.
And the idea the concept is based on makes sense (though it wouldn’t be feasible from a production perspective): the vehicle is inspired by the existing Apple products.
However, the overall design of the so-called Apple Car 1 is based on a device that only tech-savvy users would be able to guess. The Magic Mouse contributes to the overall flowing design of this proposed Apple Car, and while I’m not necessarily a big fan of the mouse (especially given its shape, which I consider to be horrible in terms of ergonomics), its look seems to fit a vehicle just like a glove.
The Apple Watch and the AirPods Pro have also been used to design the Apple Car 1 concept, so overall, it’s a mix of Apple products giving birth to another Apple product.
Needless to say, it’s important to emphasize this is just a concept and nothing else, so don’t expect the Apple Car (if the vehicle ever sees daylight) to look anything like this.