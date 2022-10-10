Another Important Apple Car Manager Leaves, This Time to Join Rivian

The work on Apple’s ambitious car project continues behind closed doors at the Cupertino offices, but the company is struggling on several fronts right now.
Not only that Apple is trying to secure the necessary supply deals to make the car happen, but the tech giant also has a hard time keeping the employees working on the project part of the company.
After several high-profile departures, the iPhone maker has just lost another important manager. Mark Gurman reveals in his most recent newsletter that Jonathan Sive, who was part of the vehicle design and hardware engineering team working on Project Titan, decided to leave the company for none other than Rivian.
Sive joined Apple a couple of years ago, but it’s believed he played an important role in the progress the work on the Apple Car has recorded since then. Apple obviously hasn’t commented on the departure, but Gurman says the work on Project Titan continues, most likely as someone else has already taken over Sive’s role within the team.
For Apple, the departure of Jonathan Sive is quite a loss, especially as he’s previously been part of several important carmakers, including BMW and Tesla. It’s not a secret that Apple has been trying to appoint as many engineers from the traditional car industry as possible, especially as it needs the know-how to make its EV happen.
However, Sive will now join Rivian to be in charge of vehicle layout and ergonomics.
People familiar with the matter claim the release target for the Apple Car is 2025 at the earliest. At this point, it looks like Apple is hoping to get the project ready for prime-time at some point in the second half of the decade, with a new team to speed up the work on its development expected to be in place by the end of the year.
Obviously, everything is unconfirmed right now, so we should all just take everything with a healthy pinch of salt.
After several high-profile departures, the iPhone maker has just lost another important manager. Mark Gurman reveals in his most recent newsletter that Jonathan Sive, who was part of the vehicle design and hardware engineering team working on Project Titan, decided to leave the company for none other than Rivian.
Sive joined Apple a couple of years ago, but it’s believed he played an important role in the progress the work on the Apple Car has recorded since then. Apple obviously hasn’t commented on the departure, but Gurman says the work on Project Titan continues, most likely as someone else has already taken over Sive’s role within the team.
For Apple, the departure of Jonathan Sive is quite a loss, especially as he’s previously been part of several important carmakers, including BMW and Tesla. It’s not a secret that Apple has been trying to appoint as many engineers from the traditional car industry as possible, especially as it needs the know-how to make its EV happen.
However, Sive will now join Rivian to be in charge of vehicle layout and ergonomics.
People familiar with the matter claim the release target for the Apple Car is 2025 at the earliest. At this point, it looks like Apple is hoping to get the project ready for prime-time at some point in the second half of the decade, with a new team to speed up the work on its development expected to be in place by the end of the year.
Obviously, everything is unconfirmed right now, so we should all just take everything with a healthy pinch of salt.