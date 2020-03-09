Apex AP-0 Electric Sports Car Comes Out on Friday the 13th

Some dread the idea of Friday the 13th, but not the guys from Apex Motors. The Brits have chosen this precise date to unveil a new electric sports car concept at an event in London, one that will mostly be live-streamed because of concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.
Now that sounds great, but we’re not sure for how many of you the name Apex rings any bells. Sure, you could say there’s the Segway Apex, the fastest product developed by Segway-Ninebot ever, but that’s not what we’re talking about here.
In this case, Apex is a company that was founded in 2018 and sort of already has a product in its portfolio. It is called the AP-1, it costs over $200,000, it is powered by a Ford 2.3-liter EcoBoost, and brings supercar-like performance to an already crowded segment.
The star-car Apex was supposed to show at the now canceled 2020 Geneva Motor Show is not the AP-1 though, but the AP-0, a concept of an electric vehicle that should mark the company’s first foray into this segment.
There are no actual performance details about the product available yet, but Apex pompously says its concept “offers a new type of driving purity thanks to its high-performance zero-emissions powertrain and ultra-lightweight design.“
The vehicle uses carbon fiber and aluminum for the chassis that combined with the body weighs 1,200 kg. Add to that an aerodynamic design of the body complete with underbody ground-effect and diffusers, and it looks at least promising.
“An Apex car is not just a mode of transport, it is a form of art. Its cars are for those that want to connect with their passion for driving, without having a negative impact of the environment,” the company says.
“The brand celebrates the feeling of being behind the wheel, creating a more connected driving experience that encapsulates sustainability, pioneering technology, cutting edge design and above all, a strong emotional connection.”
