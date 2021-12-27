Another EV Maker Will Have Its Birth Certificate Signed at CES 2022

Turkey’s TOGG will be present at CES in Las Vegas with a host of technologies mysteriously dubbed “Use-Case Mobility.” TOGG is also expected to debut two electric cars next year.
The automotive industry is known for its conservative approach, with things moving rather slowly and only when pressed by regulations. This is helped by the walled garden character of the industry, with the costs to develop a new car in the range of billions. But now the castle is about to crumble, under heavy attacks from all sides by new contenders.
This was made possible by the electric revolution of the automobile, something all traditional automakers dismissed not long ago. The new EV makers are not just more innovative, but also follow new rules to finance and develop their car projects. These new rules are more akin to what the IT industry does and the cars are more like computers on wheels, but that doesn’t mean the automotive establishment does not feel the heat already.
Among the young wolves of the auto industry, Tesla is probably the most famous. This partly explains why any new electric car maker wants to be Tesla, and not GM or Volkswagen or Toyota. But new startups bring fresh ideas to the table every day, and we’ve already seen Rivian and Lucid rise from the drawing board to the production phase. It now looks there is another carmaker wanting a piece of the EV action.
Turkey’s Automotive Joint Venture Group or TOGG has big plans, having already unveiled the prototypes of its next electric vehicles, an SUV and a sedan. The Turkish company recently confirmed both models will enter production in 2022 at its factory in Gemlik. Few ever thought the Turkish producer will have plans outside their home country, though. Well, this couldn’t be further from the truth, as TOGG officials announced they will attend Las Vegas’s CES in January.
This is all about international recognition and more than that, it is for creating brand awareness in the U.S. At CES, TOGG will showcase what they call “Use-Case Mobility” technologies, which blend “advanced electric, autonomous, and connected mobility technologies within one design sphere.” Of course, as abstract as this sounds, it will probably mean the Turkish will have their future cars on display at CES, or at least the technologies that underpin them.
Both TOGG models will be available with single or dual-motor configurations, with the former being rear-wheel-drive and the latter all-wheel-drive. Each electric motor will develop 200 horsepower, so the cars will deliver either 200 HP or 400 HP. The 0-62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time is thus either 7.6 or 4.8 seconds. As for how far they can go, TOGG says the range will be around 185 miles (300 km) for the single motor versions and at least 310 miles (500 km) on the dual-motor configurations.
We’re looking forward to TOGG showing their new cars at CES, especially as more carmakers announced they will not attend the show. This is mostly due to the international health crisis and the new Omicron variant, they say. CES is no longer a “consumer electronics show,” but rather a technology display that is more and more used by the car industry to show they can be cool too. Like the middle-aged guy that crashes a college prom.
This was made possible by the electric revolution of the automobile, something all traditional automakers dismissed not long ago. The new EV makers are not just more innovative, but also follow new rules to finance and develop their car projects. These new rules are more akin to what the IT industry does and the cars are more like computers on wheels, but that doesn’t mean the automotive establishment does not feel the heat already.
Among the young wolves of the auto industry, Tesla is probably the most famous. This partly explains why any new electric car maker wants to be Tesla, and not GM or Volkswagen or Toyota. But new startups bring fresh ideas to the table every day, and we’ve already seen Rivian and Lucid rise from the drawing board to the production phase. It now looks there is another carmaker wanting a piece of the EV action.
Turkey’s Automotive Joint Venture Group or TOGG has big plans, having already unveiled the prototypes of its next electric vehicles, an SUV and a sedan. The Turkish company recently confirmed both models will enter production in 2022 at its factory in Gemlik. Few ever thought the Turkish producer will have plans outside their home country, though. Well, this couldn’t be further from the truth, as TOGG officials announced they will attend Las Vegas’s CES in January.
This is all about international recognition and more than that, it is for creating brand awareness in the U.S. At CES, TOGG will showcase what they call “Use-Case Mobility” technologies, which blend “advanced electric, autonomous, and connected mobility technologies within one design sphere.” Of course, as abstract as this sounds, it will probably mean the Turkish will have their future cars on display at CES, or at least the technologies that underpin them.
Both TOGG models will be available with single or dual-motor configurations, with the former being rear-wheel-drive and the latter all-wheel-drive. Each electric motor will develop 200 horsepower, so the cars will deliver either 200 HP or 400 HP. The 0-62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time is thus either 7.6 or 4.8 seconds. As for how far they can go, TOGG says the range will be around 185 miles (300 km) for the single motor versions and at least 310 miles (500 km) on the dual-motor configurations.
We’re looking forward to TOGG showing their new cars at CES, especially as more carmakers announced they will not attend the show. This is mostly due to the international health crisis and the new Omicron variant, they say. CES is no longer a “consumer electronics show,” but rather a technology display that is more and more used by the car industry to show they can be cool too. Like the middle-aged guy that crashes a college prom.