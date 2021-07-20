2022 TOGG Electric SUV Ready for Production, It's From Turkey

Turkey is a country where many vehicles are built, and its only domestic carmaker used to be Tofas, along with other commercial vehicle brands. However, that is about to change with TOGG, which is a translated acronym for Turkey's Automotive Joint Venture Group.
TOGG was founded in 2018, and the first images of its prototypes were revealed in late 2019. Since then, the Turkish brand has been working on getting things ready for production. As of July 18, 2021, TOGG has completed its first production-spec bodies on the line in its factory in the Bursa province.
The company went on Twitter to highlight its latest achievement but decided to place all their images in a collage. This makes things a bit difficult to observe, which is why you will find images of the prototype in the gallery of this story. In any case, TOGG will start production of its electric SUV in early 2022.
For the time, TOGG has not specified in what markets it wants to operate and what are its objectives when production is concerned. Since they are a new brand, potential customers will need some time to learn about them and even more time to make the purchase decision.
The first two models made by TOGG are styled by Pininfarina in Italy, but that does not ensure success in the long run. It does provide the automaker with a good starting point, which is more than other brands had when they were starting out. Who knows, maybe a Turkish car brand has enough space on the market.
TOGG's first model, a yet-unnamed SUV, is a fully electric vehicle. In base form, it comes with a 200 HP electric motor driving the rear wheels, while its more powerful version comes with another electric motor driving the front wheels.
According to previous information on this model, the maximum rated range of the flagship version of the TOGG SUV should exceed 310 miles (500 km), and its quick-charging ability would involve the possibility of charging up to 80 percent of the battery's unspecified capacity in less than 30 minutes. Since the automaker has not revealed the capacity of the built-in battery, we cannot determine the maximum charging power, and vice versa.
