Another America's Cup Team Crashes Their Boat, Only This Time, It Did a Nosedive

When Alinghi Red Bull's BoatZero first hit the waters of Barcelona, the site of the 34th America's Cup, it was apparent that hydrofoiling fans would get an eyeful as teams prepare for the 2024 event.
Since then, we have seen both BaotZero and Luna Rossa AC75 boats capsize in either less-than-ideal weather conditions or under tow. It just goes with the territory with these types of vessels. They have an incredible amount of sail area to deal with and to make matters more complicated, they have foils that extend out from the hull that allows them to basically fly above the water.
Because the hull skims above the water, the huge amount of sail area enables the hydrofoils to exceed the actual wind speed. Some have been clocked at over 55 mph (88.5 kp/h) in winds just barely reaching 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kp/h).
The faster these vessels go, the more risk there is of losing control and capsizing.
We saw it again today when Emirates Team New Zealand's AC40 (a smaller training vessel than the AC75s that will be used in competition) did its best dolphin dive in the Hauraki Gulf, sustaining significant structural damage to its deck and bow.
The team did acknowledge the decision was made to test the AC40 in conditions they knew to be extreme. Auckland has experienced waterspouts and rain squalls over the last several days. Winds in the area of the training session were reported as greater than 30 knots (34.5 mph / 55.6 kp/h).
The team escaped any degree of injury other than being humbled once again by the experience of racing hydrofoils on a seaway. They simply are not made for any conditions that are not ideal.
Regardless, of the level of training these teams get under their belts, we are bound to see such events occur as long as they continue sailing on the edge.
