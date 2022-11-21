LinkedOut Links Into the Route Du Rhum Record Books With a Win – But Where Is Catherine?

Three of the six boat classes represented in the year's twelfth Route du Rhum have settled on winners, while the other three fleets are still going at it on their way to Guadeloupe.
The latest winner is LinkedOut, skippered by 41-year-old Thomas Ruyant, who crossed the finish line at Pointe-a-Pitre just as the sun was rising this morning. He clocked in at 11 days 17 hours 36 minutes and 25 seconds, a full 11 hours faster than the record established by Francois Gabart in 2012.
Overnight, Ruyant was able to stretch a lead of just 5 nm (5.75 miles / 9.26 km) over rival Charlie Dalin aboard Apivia to 17 nm (19.6 miles / 31.5 km) at the finish. Dalin would arrive just three hours later, followed by Charal skippered by Jeremie Beyou.
Yoann Richomme aboard Paprec-Arkea has maintained his lead in the Class 40s from yesterday of 112 nm (128 miles / 205 km) with the difference being, Innoveo is now in second place having passed Ambrogio Beccaria aboard Allagrande Pirelli. Richomme still has some distance to cover (approximately 600 nm / 690 miles / 1,111 km) before reaching the finish.
The Rhum Multi fleet is still led by Jess, skippered by Gilles Buekenhout, however his lead has been cut to 112 nm (129 miles / 207 km) by Roland Jourdain's We Explore. Like yesterday, Jourdain is sailing lower than Buekenhout and it appears to be paying off with his 24-hour gain with 1000 nm (1,150 miles / 1,852 km) to go to the finish. This battle is set to be the closest finish of the race.
The Rhum Mono class fleet continues to be led by Notre Méditerranée - Ville de Nice but by a significantly greater margin than yesterday, according to the tracker. Yesterday's second-place Formatives ESI Business School pour Ocean As Common with Catherine Chabaud has fallen off the map without any word on her condition. Therefore, second place is in the hands of Wilfrid Clerton aboard Cap au Cap Location 560 nm (644 miles / 1,037 km) behind. Let's hope Chabaud is experiencing technical problems and nothing else.
