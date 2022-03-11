Annoyed by Dacia Sandero's Price, This Former Top Gear Presenter Got a Bentley

Prices of new vehicles are getting out of hand too fast. What was once Europe’s cheapest car is now 50% more expensive than its previous iteration. We’re talking about the new 2022 Dacia Sandero, of course. This, and some other thought-out reasons, pushed Rory Reid to get a Bentley. Is old British car manufacturing going to beat French low-cost production?
This is certainly an ambitious purchase. Getting a Bentley Brooklands in 2022 is not something you do with ease. Nonetheless, current car prices might force you to act out of spite and pay for something that gets you from point A to point B in style. Maintenance costs might become a worry along the way, but at least you’d be servicing a Bentley. The experience, the clout, and the Instagram posts alone are worth it, right? Well, Rory Reid thinks this is the way to go.
The former Top Gear co-host and current AutoTrader YouTube director wanted to get a posh car for the money you’d normally pay for a Dacia Sandero. He found the cheapest Brooklands available for £8,499 ($11,079). This iconic car is powered by a 6.75-liter V8, looks stunning in burgundy, and, in the end, it was £2,700($3,520) cheaper than the cheapest new car in his country.
The Bentley needs some repairs, as it shows signs of aging. There’s rust present, and the upholstery is damaged, but those can be fixed. Pay for the work, and you end up with a classic British car that has metal air vents, an automatic gearbox, heated and power seats, deep carpets, a funny two-tone horn, and enough space to comfortably seat five.
This buy surely isn't for everyone, but there's a clear upside: "My new Bentley has arrived" sounds way better than saying "My new Dacia is here" when you think about it.
But there's also a difference of 30 years between them that one should keep in mind, as this is a 1992 Brooklands and not the revived 2007 coupe.
The former Top Gear co-host and current AutoTrader YouTube director wanted to get a posh car for the money you’d normally pay for a Dacia Sandero. He found the cheapest Brooklands available for £8,499 ($11,079). This iconic car is powered by a 6.75-liter V8, looks stunning in burgundy, and, in the end, it was £2,700($3,520) cheaper than the cheapest new car in his country.
The Bentley needs some repairs, as it shows signs of aging. There’s rust present, and the upholstery is damaged, but those can be fixed. Pay for the work, and you end up with a classic British car that has metal air vents, an automatic gearbox, heated and power seats, deep carpets, a funny two-tone horn, and enough space to comfortably seat five.
This buy surely isn't for everyone, but there's a clear upside: "My new Bentley has arrived" sounds way better than saying "My new Dacia is here" when you think about it.
But there's also a difference of 30 years between them that one should keep in mind, as this is a 1992 Brooklands and not the revived 2007 coupe.