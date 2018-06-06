autoevolution
 

Andy Murray Goes Electric with Jaguar I-PACE, Fulfills WWF Pledge

Like many other celebrities, tennis champ Andy Murray has done his best to use his high profile to raise awareness for causes close to his heart. One of them is living a more sustainable life, and that includes switching to an all-electric car.
Murray made this pledge last March, during Earth Hour, as part of his involvement with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). He’s keeping that pledge now by becoming one of the first customers of the Jaguar I-PACE, the brand’s first-ever all-electric performance SUV.

As you can see in the video below, fellow environmentalist and Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver Nelson Piquet Jr. delivered Murray his new, environmentally-friendly car – on World Environment Day no less, which was no coincidence. He also accompanied him on his first ride, while they spoke of the benefits of going full electric while not having to forgo performance, speed or any of the comforts of a luxury car.

“It’s important we all take small steps to live a more sustainable life and think about the actions we can make to look after our planet. This is one of the reasons I’m making the switch to driving Jaguar’s new all-electric I-PACE. It’s clean and safe, but also has the world class design and sports performance that suits my lifestyle,” Murray says.

Adds Piquet, “I think it’s brilliant that Andy has made this commitment to go electric and has been vocal in encouraging more people to take action and make little changes to live more sustainably. The Jaguar I-PACE is proof that you don’t have to sacrifice power or performance when you switch to electric.”

The Jaguar I-PACE is now available for order, with prices starting at £58,995 (including government incentives). Specs include the ability to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in 85 minutes on DC charging (50kW) and a range of 298 miles on a single charge. It is compatible with DC Rapid Chargers (100kW), enabling a 0-80 charge in 40 minutes, but the technology is still being rolled out across the UK.

