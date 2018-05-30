autoevolution
 

Jaguar XE Gets Widebody Kit from Arden, Supercharged V6 Makes 463 HP

Jaguar could have just focused on crossovers and not made the XE sedan. But today, we're glad they did because one specialist tuner by the name of Arden presented this masterpiece.
The F-Pace is great, but if you want a fast, low 4-door car to play with on the track, you're going to need something like this AJ 24 RS.

The first part of the XE's re-branding consists of an impressive body kit, which in many ways mimics the design of the Project 8. Yes, it's widebodied, but not in the same way as a Liberty Walk Lamborghini.

There's a new front bumper with much larger intakes and black honeycomb mesh, as well as a double-vented hood. The fenders extend out to hug much bigger multi-spoke wheels. The side skirts stick out, creating a much beefier profile for the XE.

Behind the Sportline GT dark grey, 20-inch wheels sit larger brakes with performance pads and yellow calipers. The suspension is a coilover setup, most likely made especially for this track-focused sedan.

Don't you guys think this looks like a classic CLK Black Series? It's even got a big black wing bolted to the trunk. And while you're back there, check out the diffuser!

Even though it looks like the V8-powered Project 8, this project is based on the more common XE 380, which uses a 3.0-liter supercharged engine shared with many other Jaguar and Land Rover models. However, performance has been significantly improved to 463 HP and 583 Nm of torque. Bring out that pesky BMW M3 and let's have a drag race.

When the numbers aren't rounded, you know that they extracted everything they could. Everything from the intake to the exhaust is new, and the sound is supposedly the cherry on the cake.

Though we don't have any photos, Arden tells us that the interior is customized in-house with aluminum pedals and new leather.
