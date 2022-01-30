Android Automotive Will Let Users Install Beta Apps for Testing

Android Automotive is a platform that’s continuously evolving, and this makes perfect sense given it’s still in its early days.
While the operating system is indeed making its way to more cars, it’s pretty clear Android Automotive is far from becoming the number one choice for automakers out there.
However, Google is working on multiple fronts when it comes to improving the experience with Android Automotive, and one recent focus has been the app ecosystem available in the car.
In other words, the Mountain View-based search giant wants to make sure Android Automotive has all the necessary apps every driver would need behind the wheel. And to do this, Google wants to work not only with the software developers making these apps but also with the users who install them in their cars.
The company has recently announced that beta apps are becoming available on Android Automotive, which means users can download and install early versions of their software to try them out in advance.
Beta apps have been around for a long time on mobile and desktop, and their purpose is to allow users to install unreleased software. Users can then reach out to the software makers and report any potential bugs, therefore helping them refine the experience before a production build gets the go-ahead.
Google is therefore embracing this approach on Android Automotive, and the company says more and more apps would land as betas on the platform. For now, the available testing apps include ChargingPoint, PlugShare, SpotHero, and Sygic, and users can download the beta builds by joining the Google Group and manually opting in for each program.
“Early access apps are apps that haven’t been released yet. Beta apps are newer and more experimental versions of apps that are already released. Early access and beta apps may be less stable than most apps. For example, the app might crash or some features might not work properly,” Google warns.
At this point, it’s not yet known if the beta programs will come with limited seats or will be available for all users.
