Android Auto Users Forced to Update, End Up Losing One of the Best Apps

Sticking with an older version of an application is never a good idea, especially as the most recent releases come with improvements, security patches, and an overall more polished experience from one end to the other.
This is the case of Android Auto as well, and while Google doesn’t typically release changelogs to let users what is new in the latest app updates, it goes without saying that the new versions do come with bug fixes and other improvements under the hood.
But not a long time ago, some people discovered that sticking with an older version of Android Auto on their devices was pretty much the only way to go.
It was all caused by what seemed to be a compatibility issue with Waze. As one of the most popular applications in the world, Waze is obviously a must-have piece of software for so many drivers out there, not only for daily commutes but also for the majority of journeys that involve dealing with bumper-to-bumper traffic.
On Android Auto, however, Waze sometimes misbehaves in a terrible way, with lots of users complaining here on Google’s forums that the app simply ended in a black screen right after launch.
Nobody knew precisely what was happening, but shortly after the glitch surfaced online for the first time, users also discovered the only workaround. Even though it wasn’t necessarily the most convenient solution, downgrading to Android Auto 7.7 somehow brought things back to normal, allowing Waze to run properly once again.
Unfortunately, going back to Android Auto 7.7 and sticking with this particular version was only a temporary workaround. Google eventually blocked this version and forced users to update to a newer release, breaking down Waze once again.
“I was using android auto 7.7.622133 and Waze worked fine, today I was forced to update to the latest version and Waze stopped working. I have Android 8.0 and my car is a Toyota Yaris. The Waze team knows the problem and asked the Android auto team to fix it months ago but to no avail. The problem affects Android 8.0 users only,” one user explains.
The bigger problem is that the Android Auto team is yet to come up with a fix, so right now, Waze is still hitting a black screen for some users. Once again, nobody knows precisely what’s causing the whole thing, and this is precisely why bringing things back to normal is pretty much impossible without an official fix from the search giant.
Google itself hasn’t announced a patch, so for the time being, those struggling with the error have no other option than to wait until an Android Auto update finally resolves everything and makes Waze feel at home again.
