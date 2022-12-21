Apple’s Google Maps Rival Updates Its Waze-Inspired Features, Gets Everything Right

More on this:

1 Driver Blindly Trusts the Likes of Google Maps, Ends Up Stuck in Freezing Temperatures

2 Apple’s New-Generation Google Maps Rival Now Available for More Users

3 Google Maps and Waze Misbehaving Again, Thank God We Have Apple Maps

4 It’s Not Google Maps: Here’s the App 911 Teams Say You Must Absolutely Install

5 Here’s How Apple Wants to Turn Its Google Maps Alternative Into a Waze Killer