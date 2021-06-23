AMG Future: Electric Turbos, Liquid-Cooled Batteries, Recharghing While Drifting

The automotive industry's move towards electrification, emission reduction, and increased drivetrain efficiency also made its way in AMG's upcoming plans for future high-performance models. But in the AMG world, as we all know, everything comes with a twist. High-efficiency can only be achieved with a touch of engineering madness - like charging your vehicle's batteries while drifting.
One fact is for sure. The future hybridized four-cylinders and V8s will most definitely outperform any current combustion-based hardware in the AMG line-up. Furthermore, the electrification strategy includes plug-in-hybrids as well as battery-electric vehicles. The close cooperation with the Formula One experts at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will ensure the best expertise is recruited for the future challenges the Affalterbach company will face.
Not long ago, Mercedes-AMG released a series of videos explaining the future strategies. Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board, and Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer, offered valuable insights about the brand's plans and unique engineering approaches.
AMG's hybrid engineering plans will be split into two paths. One of them will exclusively focus on developing hybrid vehicles with an independent driving concept under the E Performance brand. The other one will bring the best out of the battery-electric AMG derivatives, which will apply to the new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) in the premium segment.
E Performance wizardry will make its first appearance in the AMG GT four-door coupe family and the future AMG version of the C-class sedan. The latter is confirmed to be equipped with a four-cylinder combustion engine under the E Performance name, also bringing about a high-density battery and a powerful electric motor. The future V8-powered models in AMG's line-up will keep the now-famous 4-liter twin-turbo powerplant and eight-speed transmission aligned in the vehicle's front section.
Depending on the model series, the electric motors which will equip the future AMG models will develop up to 150 kW (200 hp) and offer torque figures of 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). The motor will be positioned on the rear axle for a perfect 50-50 weight distribution. Furthermore, it is mated to an electronically shifting two-speed transmission case and an electronic rear-axle locking differential, all of the above bounded inside the compact Electric Drive Unit (EDU).
Considering the V8's vigorous contribution, the total system output could reach in excess of 600 kW (800 hp) and 738 lb-ft (1000 Nm) of torque.
The high-performance batteries will be located in the rear of the vehicle, right above the rear axle, acting directly on it, thus having numerous advantages. Most importantly, it will ensure immediate reaction times and instant distribution of torque to either rear wheel thanks to the locking rear differential and, not least, rapid battery recharge during breaking.
But, this being AMG we are talking about, we also have another exciting way to recuperate energy - drifting. Yes, drifting!
The 400-volt battery pack represents AMG's in-house development project, heavily linked to the Formula One racecars, which always need to function at peak performance during the most adverse conditions. The basis of this dependable functionality is the direct cooling of individual cells, all 560 of them, using a non-conductive fluid. Almost 14 liters of coolant run through millimeter-thin modules, driven by an electric pump coupled to an oil/water heat exchanger.
It results in a constant battery operation temperature of 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), no matter the operating conditions and how fast the discharge and recharge cycles. These design features ensure a 70 kW continuous power capability and a 150 kW peak power level during an intense track racing setting. Additionally, the scalability of the battery ensures future capacity growth if a particular vehicle segment needs it.
The E Performance-derived models will feature a new driving mode utilizing their freshly attained driving capabilities. That is the completely silent operation mode named Electric, ready to propel the vehicle up to speeds of 80 mph (130 kph). The Sport, Sport+, and Race driving modes provide both combustion and electric drivetrains with more aggressive electrical unit intervention, depending on the selected option taking advantage of the full boost available and substantial battery recharging.
ESP), assuring the perfect vehicle response suited to every driving mode, ranging from the perfectly balanced Basic to more and more agile, passing through the Advanced, Pro, and Master settings.
The four-cylinder configuration of the E Performance powerplant will be inline-four 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Previously transversely mounted in the subcompact range, it will be reconfigured to be mounted longitudinally in the new AMG C-Class. Worth mentioning is the use of another Formula One derived technology, namely the electric exhaust turbocharger, which features an integrated motor in the shaft area, enabling the rapid buildup of power and thus eliminating the hated turbo lag.
The power output of this configuration is 442 hp directly from the 4-cylinder and another 200 hp from the electric generator, which adds up to about 500 hp of usable muscle, more than the current C63 and C63s variants.
The future for the Affalterbach-based company and for the entire automotive industry looks extremely promising. Why? Because these guys managed to bring together high-efficiency powertrains, low emissions, and compliance to strict regulations leveraging the hybrid engineering designs in favor of the performance-driven petrolhead.
