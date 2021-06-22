The Forgotten Story of the JDM-Spec, Affalterbach-Tuned Mitsubishi Galant AMG

In 1967, former Mercedes employees Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher founded AMG to manufacture high-performance engines. The company struggled to make a name for itself in the early years, but in 1971, the two founders had the brilliant idea of building the outrageous 300 SEL 6.8 "Red Pig" and competed with it in endurance racing. The outlandish sedan turned racer was an immense success, and from that point on, Mercedes owners flocked to Affalterbach to upgrade their cars.
Until 1999, when the legendary carmaker bought a controlling stake in AMG, the tuning specialist operated as an independent entity, working almost exclusively on beefing-up vehicles with three-pointed star badges. Some of the most epic models were built throughout the eighties and early nineties, but during that period, AMG also had a lesser-known partnership with Mitsubishi.
The first Japanese car born out of this collaboration was the 1986 Debonair V3000 Royal AMG which only received some visual tuning from the German experts. However, three years later, the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Galant got the full treatment.
DOHC inline-four was upgraded with several performance components such as reinforced pistons or new camshafts with more aggressive profiles, resulting in a maximum output of 168 hp (125 kW). That pales in comparison to the AMG-tuned Mercedes models of the era but considering that the powerplant was a naturally aspired four-cylinder designed in the mid-80s, it produced a respectable amount of power.
The FWD sedan also got a bespoke high-flow exhaust system. As a result, when the engine was revved close to its 8,000-rpm limit, it sang a distinctly German tune that soothed the soul of any gearhead.
Available in dark gray or black, the exterior styling was enhanced with bulkier bumpers, a sharp rear spoiler, unique 15-inch wheels, and a host of AMG badges fitted on all sides of the car.
The interior, which could be ordered with full leather seats, was graced with AMG-branded door stills, floor mats, and a four-spoke steering wheel distinctly different from those fitted on standard models.
performance-oriented Mitsubishi chose the VR-4 variant. Built as a homologation model for WRC, the latter model featured 4WD and a turbocharged 195-hp version of the four-cylinder that made it considerably more fun to drive.
Eclipsed by its rally-bred sibling, only about 500 Galant AMGs were produced in Type I and Type II guises. Technically identical, the newer models were available with cloth seats and fewer standard features as Mitsubishi attempted to make them cheaper and more marketable.
Few of them have survived to this day, and every now and again, they pop up at auctions. High-mileage models were sold for less than $10,000, while those in pristine shape go for more than twice as much.
Although it was never popular, the Mitsubishi Galant AMG is a unique piece of both AMG and JDM history. Talk about two acronyms few would have ever expected to find in the same sentence.
