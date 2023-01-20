America’s Emerging Wind Farms to Be Supported by a New Service Vessel

A collaboration between some of the biggest names in the offshore energy industry and ship building will result in the creation of a new service operation vessel, specifically meant for supporting the emerging offshore wind energy sector in the U.S.
One of the many paths that lead to the development of clean energy solutions is the offshore energy sector. In the U.S., this is still something very fresh. At the end of 2021, Vineyard Wind was announcing the construction of the first commercial-scale wind farm in the U.S., located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.
A second one, called the South Fork Wind project, received approval a short while later, for the construction of a 130 MW wind farm close to Rhode Island.
But the one that claims to be the largest offshore wind project in the country is Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project (CVOW). The CVOW is set to boast a 2,640 MW capacity, enough to power 600,000 homes.
In support of this project, the Spanish/German manufacturer Siemens Gamesa is currently building what will become the first offshore wind turbine blade factory in the U.S., located in Portsmouth, Virginia.
A new service operation vessel (SOV) for this project is also ready to kick off construction. The builder is none other than the reputable shipyard Fincantieri, which was selected for this by Crest Wind. This is the name of a joint venture between Crowley (a U.S.-based maritime, energy, and logistics company) and ESVAGT (a Denmark-based provider of SOV services in Europe).
Designed by the Norwegian HAV Design, specializing in these types of ships, the new vessel will be built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS, part of the Fincantieri Marine Group) at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
If you’re wondering what SOVs typically do, their main job is to provide transportation for the technicians that service and keep an eye on operations of the wind turbines located at sea (offshore).
The future 88-meter (289 feet) ship that’s currently being built will certainly be a pioneer. It’s the first concept created by a European SOV designer for an American offshore wind project. The offshore wind farm project itself is one of the first in the States, and gearing up to become the largest one in this sector. As for the builder, it’s also the first SOV to be built by Fincantieri for the U.S. market.
But it most likely won’t be the last. According to Fincantieri, offshore wind support vessels will become highly coveted over the coming years, as this clean energy sector continues to grow. We are likely to see many more SOVs being built in the States, and the Fincantieri one is paving the way for that.
