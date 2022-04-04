Siemens Gamesa Kicked Off Production of Its Huge B115 Turbine Blade, It Is 377 Ft Long

Clean energy solutions provider Siemens Gamesa has its wind turbines installed all over the world, boasting of them generating over 100 GW of wind power, enough to power 87 million households every year. Its technologies are constantly evolving and now the manufacturer just announced that it started the production of its first huge B115 turbine blades.
The blades in discussion measure no less than 377 ft. (115 m) in length and will be produced at the company’s facility in Aalborg, Denmark, as announced by Siemens Gamesa on its Twitter page. They will be produced as standard using Siemens’ proprietary IntegralBlade technology, which allows the seamless, complete making of the blades (from fiberglass-reinforced epoxy resin) from a single piece.
This blade will also be available as a RecyclableBlade product, which is another technology used by the company. It pretty much follows the same manufacturing process as the IntegralBlade one, but with a change of resin. The resin used with the RecyclableBlade technology is just as strong and reliable as the other one but adds the benefit of recyclability.
Siemens plans to test the enormous blade on its SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine, with the first prototype being scheduled for installation and tests later this year both in Aalborg as well as at its Østerild wind test field, also in Denmark. Serial production of the wind turbine is estimated to start in 2024.
The SG 14-236 DD is touted as competitive in both low-wind and high-wind markets and features a large rotor that is 774 ft. (236 m) in diameter. The turbine has a nominal power of 14 MW and is designed for all wind speeds. With Power Boost, it can reach a capacity of up to 15 megawatts.
In other news, Siemens Gamesa announced back in October that it plans to build the first offshore wind turbine blade factory in the U.S., with the project requiring an investment of more than $200 million. The factory will be located in Portsmouth, Virginia.
We have now started production of the first B115 blades in Aalborg, Denmark. The 115-meter long blade is available as standard IntegralBlade and will also be produced using our unique RecyclableBlade technology. #Leadingtheoffshorerevolution#Strongwindsofchange pic.twitter.com/tB8ss5Jb0n— Siemens Gamesa (@SiemensGamesa) March 31, 2022