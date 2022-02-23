Seawind's Unique Floating Offshore Wind Energy System To Be Deployed in European Waters

A new type of offshore wind energy system based on two-bladed wind turbines will be deployed in European waters, promising to be more efficient, versatile, and durable.
Holland-based manufacturer Seawind Ocean Technology describes its floating wind energy solutions as exceptional, with its Seawind 6 and Seawind 12 featuring twin-bladed rotors and a yaw design inspired by helicopter technology.
The new partnership signed with Petrofac, a U.K.- based service provider in the energy industry, aims to help with the deployment of Seawind’s first 6.2 MW floating offshore wind turbine demonstrator in European waters by the first quarter of 2024.
Under the recently signed agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the delivery of early floating offshore wind plant concessions, with the Mediterranean Sea being the first target. If everything goes according to plan, other European, as well as global locations, will follow.
There are several reasons why Seawind’s wind energy solutions are so unique. The patented two-bladed turbines are integrated with a concrete floating structure that is suitable for installation in all seas, including in more challenging areas such as ultra-deep waters or cyclonic regions.
No vessels are necessary for installations at sea, with the complete system being made in a harbor using land-based cranes, reducing costs and safety risks.
With its twin-bladed rotors with teetering hinges, Seawind’s turbine achieves higher speeds than conventional turbines, and the teetering hinge decouples the shaft from the rotor, protecting the turbine from harmful loads. There’s only one mechanism in charge of dealing with wind direction and speed.
Moreover, Seawind boasts of its turbines having a lifespan of more than 50 years.
While you can find the turbine’s tech specs on the manufacturer’s website, you can also watch the video below to get a better grasp of how the system works.
Seawind plans to make its Seawind 6 turbine commercially available in 2023 and the Seawind 12 in 2024.
