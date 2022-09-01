American Robotics Receives New Approval From the FAA to Expand Its Drone Operations

After announcing just a week ago that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) granted it a Part 107 waiver to expand automated BVLOS (beyond-visual-line-of-sight) operations, drone solutions provider, American Robotics, is back with another achievement. The company just received a new approval from the FAA.
It’s been less than a week since the drone tech company received the FAA waiver, helping it increase the range in which its drones can operate. Now, a new approval allows it to take things even further and go from research and development deployments to full-scale, commercial ones.
As announced by American Robotics, the FAA has issued a new exemption that removes the previously set conditions and limitations, which restricted the use of the company’s drones to just research, crew training, and market surveys. The new approval conveys American Robotics the authority to operate its Scout drone system commercially, with no more limitations.
Now a subsidiary of Ondas Holdings, American Robotics boasts of being the first company to receive FAA approval to operate automated drones without humans on-site. Its unmanned aerial systems serve various commercial sectors, from the rail, oil and gas, and mining industries to the agriculture market, defense, and more.
The Scout system developed by American Robotics consists of the drone itself and its ScoutBase, which is a weatherproof charging and data processing station. Scout can operate with no human intervention whatsoever, with the help of the company’s proprietary software (Scoutview) and hardware.
Capable of operating autonomously at ranges of up to 10 miles (16 km), the Scout system delivers real-time data at high resolutions, unlocking inspections of large industrial sites and linear assets such as pipelines, railways, or electrical transmission lines, to offer just a few examples.
You can take a closer look at American Robotics’ Scout system in the video below.
