New FAA Approval to Help Flytrex Expand Its Drone Deliveries to Over 100K U.S. Customers

More on this:

1 Boots Becomes the First Community Pharmacy in the U.K. To Deliver Meds by Drone

2 Wingcopter Raises $42M, Teams Up With One of the Largest Grocery Retailers in Germany

3 Amazon Is Finally Ready to Launch Its Drone Delivery Service, Will Kick Off in California

4 Walmart Is Expanding Its Drone Delivery Network, Aims to Reach Up to 4M U.S. Households

5 Flytrex's Drone Delivery Service Lands in Texas, Promises a Flight Time of Just 5 Minutes