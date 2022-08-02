Amels 80 Takes Another Step to Become Damen's Largest Luxury Superyacht

Forty years have passed since the first Amels superyacht hit the water, and the Damen family is now preparing for Amels 80, which will meet its final form in 2025.Amels 80 had a spectacular global release four months ago in a live-streamed event from the Amsterdam Theater, where an impressive 1:10 scale (8 meters) model was the star of the show in the company of Rose Damen, Espen Øino, and Paul Costerus.After the important step of cutting the steel a month ago, the ship has now reached another important point in its evolution, celebrating the keel-laying moment in the place where it comes to life, Galati, Romania.Eighty meters of elegance accommodate and pamper 14 guests under the care and management of 20 crew members. With an exterior mastered by the well-known Espen Oeino and an interior perfected by Sinot Yacht Architecture, this superyacht promotes sustainability through eco-friendly materials and hybrid technology yet maintains its luxurious design.The interior overflows with nature. Neutral colors predominate, and materials such as stained oak and walnut veneers, natural stones, and leathers complement the natural outdoor space in a way that makes it feel like home.Composed of six decks, Amels 80 boasts amenities that turn it into a real floating resort. Starting from top to bottom, the sundeck offers the largest top deck space in its class, with an impressive jacuzzi pool. The beach club opens on 3 sides, with a 6.5-meter glass-bottom swimming pool and a wellness spa with a gym. The owner's deck takes your breath away with a sumptuous lounge featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, a forward-facing stateroom with a jacuzzi pool, and a sheltered aft deck dining. The six luxurious cabins on Main Deck are all provided with panoramic views for a greater sense of freedom.As for the external facilities, Amels 80 offers an 11.5-meter limousine tender (37 ft), a forward tender garage with jet skis, and a foredeck helicopter touch-and-go. Under the hood, two engines increase their power, delivering a top speed of 16.5 knots (30 kph/19 mph) and a maximum range of 5,000 nm when navigating at cruising speed.The 2,175 GT yacht is available for customization by its future owner and is expected to please the eye and enrich the experience of sailing a yacht.