GoPro Founder’s Limited-Edition Luxury Toy Is the Ultimate Adventure Superyacht

It’s not a conventional superyacht meant simply for relaxing in exotic destinations, and it’s not a long-range explorer either. Driftwood (with a name inspired by its owner, the famous Nick Woodman) is the perfect companion for those with a thirst for adrenaline and adventure, without compromising on style.
Woodman was once just a guy in California who dreamed of taking awesome action shots while surfing. The company he founded, known today as GoPro, is the world’s largest producer of action cameras, and Woodman is a billionaire. His passion was also at the center of a custom superyacht, designed specifically as a companion for fun adventures on the ocean.
The 180-foot (55 meters) vessel is one of the limited-edition Amels 180 superyachts, with an exterior design by the reputable architect Tim Heywood, and interiors by Remi Tessier. Speaking about Driftwood’s owner, Damen Yachting stated that the pleasure craft boasts “a range of customized spaces for his love of ocean sports and surfing,” in addition to the “very stylish and individual interior.”
The five-year-old yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, including a white master suite that displays a super-king bed, an office, a walk-in wardrobe, and a drop-down balcony. All the spaces on board reflect the same luxury beach house style, featuring warm, neutral shades, highlighted by plenty of natural light, thanks to the large windows.
The gorgeous sundeck welcomes guests with a large jacuzzi, sunbeds protected by pop-up biminis, and a bar. In the evening, they can enjoy the outdoor cinema, or gather around the fire-pit tables.
This adventure-ready yachts travels together with Quickwood, a 62-foot (19 meters) chase boat that can hit 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) and a smaller Xtender boat. Driftwood itself isn’t the fastest superyacht around, with a top speed of around 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph). But its range of 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/8,334 km) allows it to reach the most stunning remote spots, where Quickwood can spring into action.
Those who want to experience an action-packed vacation onboard a luxurious superyacht, can try out Driftwood, available for charter through Edminston. Weekly rates are around $300,000, but the making memories is priceless.
