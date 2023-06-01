Alpina B7 on Forged 20" BBS Super RS Casts Pink Glamour at 205 Mph – It's Only CGI Dream

BMW's most performance-hunting division, the "most powerful letter in the world" M subsidiary, is known for many things, but not for sleeping on its laurels when it comes to motoring excellence. However, before BMW built its own go-fast department, the München carmaker relied on a different name to put more German power to the ground. Alpina is that six-decade-long associate and its creations are getting the CGI touch of imaginative wish-upon-a-turbo manifest.

10 photos Photo: Instagram/@__mikedog__