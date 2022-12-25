Alpha Tauri Will Launch Its 2023 Formula 1 Livery During New York Fashion Week

With the temperatures getting lower, days getting shorter, and snow starting to fall, we know it is that time of the year. Yes, I am talking about Christmas, but also about Formula 1 teams beginning to announce the launch dates for their cars.
Well, some of them, at least. Alpha Tauri is also joining the fray, but only partly. Their latest post on social media teased a launch, but not of their car. With the Red Bull sister team, However, we will only get to see the livery on the 11th of February.
So far, there are only two teams confident enough in their work to officially announce the reveal of their new cars. Those racing outfits are the mighty Scuderia Ferrari and the underdog with high hopes, Aston Martin.
The image the team released contains the rendering of a Formula 1 car silhouette beneath an Alpha Tauri branded cover, with the famous Brooklyn bridge in the background. As Alpha Tauri is also a fashion brand, this should be interesting, especially considering it is happening right on schedule with New York Fashion Week.
While some might think that making a launch event for a livery is going a bit overboard, it represents a good marketing strategy for the team. Also, we should keep in mind that Alpha Tauri is working on a completely overhauled concept compared to the one we saw in 2022.
At least, that’s what their former driver Pierre Gasly hinted at, "We were top of the midfield last season, this year we were back of the midfield, and next season, who knows what's going to happen? Maybe Alpha Tauri, and I know they're changing completely the concept of the car, will be back in the fight. It's difficult to say"
The team had a very rough year, finishing the championship in 9th place. That is nowhere near the form they’ve shown in other seasons, and everyone is working hard to ensure a comeback. But with Nyck de Vries coming in for next season, there is a lot of work to do.
While he has shown good pace in his debut, he is still inexperienced in Formula 1. Together with Yuki Tsunoda, they form a team that will not provide much experience or insight into car development.
And we’re eagerly awaiting to see Alpha Tauri fight for consistent points again. Let’s remember this is the one where Sebastian Vettel won his first race, and Max Verstappen made his debut, scoring regular point finishes.
Back to the car, this probably means the final concept will still be under development by the time we’ll see the new livery. Still, we’re curious to see what the new livery will look like, so we’re taking the team’s advice and “Save the date.”
