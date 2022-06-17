Almost All of Ford's Automotive History Is Now Available at Your Fingertips

Ford Heritage Vault is a collection of pictures and brochures that may make you nostalgic. It contains over 100 years of data. The collection is a testament to what the American automaker has been doing since the beginning of the 20th century. All it takes is a click to find out exactly what you’re interested in, or you can simply browse what’s more popular.
Ford is celebrating 119 years of continuous business. America’s most well-known manufacturer is now sharing its rich history with anyone who would like to go on a trip down memory lane. It also provides an excellent opportunity to discover the progress made with cars and trucks, as you’ll be able to see constant improvements in the safety department. Those interested in design can also see how a century of building vehicles has looked over the years. Customers, however, might turn nostalgic.
What’s even better and somewhat unexpected is that Ford’s allowing anyone to download high-resolution images free of charge. They can also be used for editorial purposes or just to make your garage look cooler. Since not many people know about this initiative, you could really impress your friends with more knowledge about the brand that shaped a little part of the U.S.
Ford’s Heritage Vault starts with pictures and documents from 1903. The most recent collection of images and brochures you’ll be able to access is from 2003. The last 19 years haven’t been added to the platform yet. That’s because the company decided to continue the process of verifying its archives. It wants to make sure everything uploaded is accessible in decent quality.
If you’re looking for top-secret projects or sensible stuff from the past, don’t bother. Everything has been curated by the brand’s archive and heritage department. The entire process started as an initiative to bring people close to Ford and offer them access to things that are unavailable today or have been forgotten.
The company worked with students from Detroit ahead of the Vault’s release to the public. The pilot program also saw help coming from current Ford employees and even retirees. During the private testing phase, the automaker also discovered that the most common searches revolved around its F-Series trucks and the Bronco SUV. These two were closely followed by the Meteor, Fairlane, and Galaxie models.
The Ford Heritage Vault has also been made accessible for people that are visually impaired or need translating. Visitors can also request additional brochures or remediated versions.
