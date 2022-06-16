2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Drag Races Tesla Model 3 Performance, Sad Trumpet Noises Ensue

Have a wild guess which is the most powerful F-150 in production today. If you said Raptor, you would’ve been perfectly correct prior to April 2022. 450 horsepower is plenty enough for a half-ton pickup, yet Ford offers a torquier alternative in the guise of the hybrid-assisted PowerBoost. Rated at 570 pound-feet (773 Nm), this fellow is overshadowed by Ford's first mass-produced electric truck.
Mere days ago, The Fast Lane picked up their brand-new Lightning because a hyped truck like this one is perfect for video content. What kind of content? Andre Smirnov and Roman Mica briefly mentioned a road trip to Alaska, but in the meantime, they’ve been racing their truck at the strip.
The F-150 Lightning lined up at the start alongside a white-painted Tesla Model 3 Performance at Bandimere Speedway, only to be served a can of whoop-ass on the first pass. Tommy Mica ran 12.811 seconds at 104.57 miles per hour (168.2 kilometers per hour) as opposed to 11.720 seconds at 113.54 miles per hour (182.7 kilometers per hour) for the electric sedan.
The unlikely rivals decided to switch lanes on the second pass, but obviously enough, the F-150 Lightning had to accept its fate. Wheel spin and a reaction time of 0.432 seconds translated to 12.922 seconds over the quarter mile at 104.52 mph (168.2 kph). By comparison, the less powerful but lighter Model 3 Performance got 11.658 seconds at 113.39 mph (182.4 kph).
Tommy explains that “right at the very end of the strip, it started to derate itself. It went down to a maximum of 74 percent acceleration, and then it slowly built its way back to 100.” The following run, against a police-liveried Corvette from the C4 generation, ends victoriously for the 580-horsepower electric pickup that also flaunts 775 pound-feet (1,050 Nm).
For the fourth pass, the large battery-equipped Lariat in the featured clip understandably loses to a supercharged V6-engined Jaguar F-Type. The fifth race sees the F-150 Lightning duking it out with a 700-horsepower tuned Cadillac CTS-V from the third and final generation. Have a wild guess who came first across the finish line. Spoiler alert: it starts with C...
