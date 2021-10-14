All-Terrain Bamboo GTR Is the Electric Skateboard Version of a 1970s Muscle Car

Every off-road enthusiast has their own vision of what the perfect adventure looks like, and the best way to go about it. Some prefer SUVs or ATVs, others go for two-wheelers, and there are some who are bold enough to take their skateboard up the hills.
Evolve is one of the companies that want to blend sustainability with performance, and modern technology with classic craftsmanship. The brand’s skateboards don’t just look awesome, but also unleash plenty of power, whether on city streets or gravel roads.
According to Evolve, this innovative skateboard was inspired by the qualities of a classic muscle car, including top performance, a robust build and superior comfort.
The Bamboo GTR’s deck mixes bamboo with fiberglass, for both strength and flexibility. The forged aluminum “Super Carve” trucks also promise increased durability. Plus, the position can be adjusted to bring the trucks closer or further, depending on how you like to ride. Equipped with 97 mm (3.8”) race-formula wheels, and 7” all-terrain pneumatic tires, this skateboard goes up the hill just as easily as it conquers gravel tracks.
Powered by a 3,000 W twin brushless motor, the Bamboo GTR truly glides on the road like a “cheetah unleashed”. The brand’s Power Flex battery technology, based on top-of-the-line lithium-ion battery cells, enables a remarkable range of up to 31 miles (50 km). Thanks to the integrated Bluetooth communication, plus smooth acceleration and braking, you can also enjoy maximum riding control.
The GTR Bamboo All-Terrain offers more riding modes than other models. If you’re a beginner, or you prefer a more relaxed ride, for a longer period of time, the “Eco” mode would be best suited. The “Pro” mode is perfect for a smooth ride during your daily commute. You can take things to the next level with the “GTR” mode, for awesome power and acceleration. Lastly, you can adapt the power curve as you wish, by switching to the “Custom” mode.
If you’re ready to practice your off-road skills, this powerful skateboard is available over at Evolve, for $1,549.
