This 73-Year-Old Man Skating Like a Pro Is Inspiring a New, Younger Generation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Timukhin (@timukhinmax) Igor is, without a doubt, the motivational story of August 2021, the one thing you need to read before you realize you gave up too soon on your favorite hobby on considerations of age. It’s also the story that, now gone viral, is inspiring a new, younger generation of skaters into dusting off their decks and giving it another try.Surfer Max Timukhin gets all the credit for discovering Igor, on the streets of hometown St. Petersburg in Russia. He says on his social media that he spotted the old man skateboarding from his car, and he stopped for a chat. Max got out and offered Igor his own deck , but Igor turned him down: his was much “cooler,” he said.Then, the video below happened. Igor allowed Max to film him while skating and Max posted the footage to his Instagram earlier this month. From there, it popped up on reddit and, as it usually happens with videos shared here, it immediately went viral.On his IG, Max said that Igor did not have a social media account, so he couldn’t be contacted for inquiries. He had not spoken with him to get his life story either, but he did know this: Igor has been skating since 1981, which is much longer than some of us have been alive. He’s also a passionate skier, which shows in his riding style, with the half-squat position and the way he controls the board in a manner that got some commenters joking about how he must have a gyroscope up his butt. They’re saying it in the most respectful manner, by the way.Beside the fact that this is a very awesome and wholesome video, it also serves to show that you’re never really “too old” for anything as long as you love that thing and put passion into it. After one casual comment from someone in their 30s saying they wished they had Igor’s agility and flexibility today, formerly retired skaters decided to pick up their boards and try again.It’s a great day when 30- and 40-year-olds find this kind of strong motivation to start all over again online.Here’s Igor. Dare to be like Igor.

