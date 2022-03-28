All-Original 1966 Ford Mustang Tries to Prove Six-Cylinders Shouldn’t Be Ignored

The 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder engine available on the ’66 Mustang was just the perfect choice for anyone whose main interest was a good-looking car to go to the supermarket.
Introduced for MY 1965 to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder offered on the 1864 1/2 Mustang, the 200 was rated at 120 horsepower, so it goes without saying it wasn’t necessarily the favorite cup of tea of people looking for a more thrilling experience in Ford’s pony.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean six cylinders should be ignored. They shouldn’t, and the 1966 Mustang that we have here tries to prove this.
The photos shared on eBay by gr8dayca (also known as Vintage Car Collector) reveal a solid Mustang that doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems of a ’66 model. In other words, the rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, though you should still have a look under the carpet installed in the cabin.
The seats have already been reupholstered, and indeed, the cabin looks pretty clean. Everything is still there, and according to the seller, the Mustang continues to be entirely original, just like on day one. Power steering is also offered, though it must be installed by the new owner.
As said, the car doesn’t come with a V8 but with the 1966 six-cylinder paired with a 3-speed manual transmission. It starts and runs just right, so if you’re still interested in a grocery-getter or a fancy ride for your daily commute, this can be it.
We haven’t been provided with any information regarding its storage conditions over the years and any other possible fixes it may have received, so make sure you ask these questions before pledging to a purchase.
With an $18,500 price tag, this Mustang is likely to find a new home sooner rather than later, especially because it doesn’t seem to need anything to become someone’s new daily driver.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean six cylinders should be ignored. They shouldn’t, and the 1966 Mustang that we have here tries to prove this.
The photos shared on eBay by gr8dayca (also known as Vintage Car Collector) reveal a solid Mustang that doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems of a ’66 model. In other words, the rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, though you should still have a look under the carpet installed in the cabin.
The seats have already been reupholstered, and indeed, the cabin looks pretty clean. Everything is still there, and according to the seller, the Mustang continues to be entirely original, just like on day one. Power steering is also offered, though it must be installed by the new owner.
As said, the car doesn’t come with a V8 but with the 1966 six-cylinder paired with a 3-speed manual transmission. It starts and runs just right, so if you’re still interested in a grocery-getter or a fancy ride for your daily commute, this can be it.
We haven’t been provided with any information regarding its storage conditions over the years and any other possible fixes it may have received, so make sure you ask these questions before pledging to a purchase.
With an $18,500 price tag, this Mustang is likely to find a new home sooner rather than later, especially because it doesn’t seem to need anything to become someone’s new daily driver.