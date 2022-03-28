All-Original 1966 Ford Mustang Tries to Prove Six-Cylinders Shouldn’t Be Ignored

More on this:

1 Ford Mustang Bullitt Driver Needs More of That Skill Pill, Laughs as Drifting Goes Wrong

2 Ford Mustang Sport Trac Might Be a Shelby Explorer We Deserve but Will Never Get

3 1970 Ford Mustang Abandoned After Rear-End Crash Is a Surprising Survivor, All-Original

4 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Would Live Rent-Free in Our Feisty Collectibles Garage

5 1967 Mustang Stored in a Barn for So Long It Has No Idea Bush Is No Longer President