1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Would Live Rent-Free in Our Feisty Collectibles Garage

Because it was produced for just one model year, the original 1993 Fox Body Mustang SVT Cobra is not only turning into a classic muscle car but also a rather expensive collectible. However, there are still enough seductive examples out there.
Fewer of them than anticipated, though (based on a total of 4,993 cars for the singular model year), as only some 1,007 units were dressed up by Ford and their newly established Special Vehicle Team (SVT) in a red paintjob and gray interior, according to this dealer’s description.
Now, packing a one-year-only Fox Body SVT Cobra appeal, the legendary 5.0-liter small-block V8, and some 53,151 miles (85,538 km) on the odometer, this 1993 Ford Mustang sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. There, it feistily reminds us of the final sendoff for Blue Oval’s adamantly important and long-running Fox Body generation.
Sure, that means it may not be everyone’s Mustang cup of tea, but that does not equate its collectible appeal is any less obvious for a connoisseur. Especially when the example is so well-maintained and the Cobra's Vibrant Red Clearcoat finish remains in top condition along with the Opal-Grey leather interior. Even better, the upholstery on the front buckets and rear bench seat shows virtually no signs of wear and tear, which is something a bit astonishing for a 29-year-old performance car.
Alas, those are not the only visible highlights, as promised by the dealership. Those would also include the five-speed manual transmission, the cast-aluminum 17-inch wheels, the Cobra-branded Ford SVT V8, or the quirky Fox Body allure, of course. Last, but not least, there is also the final and most sensitive discussion point.
That would be the asking price. Frankly, if you need a comparison benchmark, less than a year ago we signaled that a mostly original, black 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra was decidedly seductive when flaunting a so-so $34,500 quotation tag. Well, things have changed dearly in 2022, and inflation along with all the other global woes as well as the current state of the classic car used car market makes this crimson example almost a steal even at no less than $54,900...
