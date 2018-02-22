autoevolution
 

All-New Peugeot 508 Wagon and RXH Renderings Drive Us Mad

Tired of the same dull, overpriced VW Passat? Take a look at the all-new Peugeot 508 sedan. Well... if you want to see the car, you'll have to check out our previous story, as this one is all about the upcoming 508 SW and the unlikely but cool 508 RXH.
Even though French cars are all styled differently, they are entirely predictable. But the second-generation 508 is bringing many surprises to its Geneva Motor Show debut.

For example, it bucks the trend for upsizing vehicles by being 60mm lower and 80mm shorter than before, while adding 20mm to its width. Isn't that how you make a sports car?

Also, we sincerely appreciate Peugeot's decision to use frameless doors, as well as the awesome interior they put together. Even luxury automakers have a thing or two to learn from them.

We know that a wagon version is coming too, as it's been spied on numerous occasions. The 508 SW should be similar in both mechanics and aesthetics, leading us to believe that this rendering is accurate.

Still, it doesn't have quite the same visual impact as the four-door. Or maybe we've just been spoiled by Volvo's sexy new V60 wagon.

Far less likely to arrive is the 508 RXH. Now, unless we've forgotten the details surrounding this car, it's something that combines both the utilitarian look of an Audi A4 allroad and the efficiency of a Toyota Prius.

But Peugeot used a combination of a powerful diesel engine at the front and an electric motor at the rear. It didn't really work, so we would have considered a 508 RXH with the off-roader cladding but no heavy hybrid tech.

In case a new RXH arrives, it might look a little like this Kleber Silva rendering. We know that the 508 will receive a plug-in hybrid drive next year, but it's most likely going to be the 300 horsepower system form the DS7 Crossback.
