All New Homes in the U.K. Are Now Officially Required to Come With Charging Points for EVs

More on this:

1 Number of EV Charging Sessions to Jump to 1.5 Billion per Year by 2026

2 Recharging Your EV Could Take No Longer Than a Fill-Up at the Gas Station, Ford Is on It

3 A Mobile Charging Station Might Be the Solution To Add Some Range to Your EV

4 SemaConnect's New Series 4 Station Lets You Charge Any EV From the Privacy of Your Home

5 London’s Unique Flat and Flush EV Charging System, Only Visible When in Use