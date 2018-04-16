All-New BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 Can Still Drift With the Best

A lot has changed in the big performance sedan segment. Both the new BMW M5 and last year's revelation, the Mercedes-AMG E63, now have a standard AWD configuration.

The needs of the "purists" required both BMW M and Mercedes- AMG to develop awesome drift drive modes where power is shut completely for the front wheels. Now, most people will only use it once or twice, get scared out of their minds and stick to AWD .



But knowing an expensive car can do something makes it all the more appealing, and this video from Auto Express shows what the M5 and E63 are capable off when given enough space.



Always the keen driver, Steve Sutcliffe says he doesn't know why anybody would ever both using the AWD mode in anything other than snow.



The two editors conclude that these are the best cars money can buy. Considering the full range of their abilities, there's no reason to disagree. Steve says he'd pick the M5 because it feels very natural going sideways. But were you to chose the E63, you'd also receive a great 4-liter V8 soundtrack.



Sure, there are going to be faster cars, but you won't see drift mode from the Porsche Panamera Turbo or the next Audi RS6. So for the new few years, the M5 and E63 will be kings of track and road.



