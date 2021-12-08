All-New 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Teased As the Ford Ranger's More Adventurous Cousin

2 2023 VW Amarok Could End up Being One Seriously Cool Mid-Size Pickup Truck, and Here’s Why

Volkswagen has teased the new generation Amarok, which shares its platform with the latest Ford Ranger , once more. Developed as a global product, it will be sold almost everywhere and will hit the assembly lines at Silverton, South Africa, and Pacheco, Argentina. 6 photos



When it debuts next year, at a yet undisclosed date, the pickup will boast modern tech features, and additional driver assistance gear, as well as “innovations that have not been seen before in this segment,” the automaker claims.



Official sketches released by Volkswagen preview the design of the



A second teaser pic reveals the design of the cockpit, which looks more like an evolution of its predecessor. A big portrait-oriented touchscreen display, which will also be used to control the HVAC system, sits in the middle of the dashboard, flanked by vertical air intakes. The new multi-function steering wheel retains the three-spoke design, and if you look behind it, you will see a customizable digital instrument cluster.



The center console was redesigned, and hosts a smaller gearshift lever and two cup holders in front of the center armrest. Front seats with big side bolstering, electric adjustment and memory setting, lively upholstery options, including leather with double stitching as seen on the new dashboard panel, multi-zone climate control, aluminum pedals, generous door pockets, sunroof, and carbon fiber-like trim will also be included, though most of these will likely be reserved for the upper grades

