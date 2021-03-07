2023 Ford Ranger-Based Volkswagen Amarok Expected With Off-Road Variant

Introduced 11 years ago, the Amarok is scheduled to receive a second generation in 2022 for the 2023 model year. Based on the all-new Ranger from the Ford Motor Company, the mid-size pickup truck is expected to get an off-road variant by VW Australia executives such as Nick Reid.
Speaking to Motoring.com.au, the commercial vehicle marketing and product manager said “there’s still a place for an off-road version. This market is huge and you can’t ignore that, so it’s something at the back of our minds.” Unfortunately for expecting customers, Mr. Reid hasn’t confirmed if this model will be a Volkswagen-Walkinshaw collaborative effort such as the tarmac-focused Amarok W580 or just a badge-engineered Ranger Raptor.
Tuned by the same team behind the HSV GTSR W1 super sedan, the W580 is a grand tourer-like pickup truck with MTV dampers, a suspension lift, 20- by 9.0-inch forged alloys, and special touches on the inside and outside. Available in two flavors, this handling-focused Amarok can be had from 71,990 kangaroo bucks ($55,335 at current exchange rates).
The Ranger Raptor, by comparison, is an unparalleled off-road weapon. Currently offered with a 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel, the next generation of the go-anywhere pickup truck will be available in the United States with a gasoline-fed engine. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost and plug-in hybrid assistance are often rumored by the U.S. automotive media for this application, but the 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoost powerplants are prime candidates as well.
Word has it the Amarok is supposed to feature the single-turbo EcoBlue as the base powerplant in this part of the world. A 3.0-liter option in the guise of the Power Stroke V6 is likely to replace the VW-developed 3.0 TDI V6.
As far as the Commonwealth of Australia is concerned, Toyota is the best-selling brand of 2020 and the HiLux is the best-selling pickup. The Ford Ranger follows suit in the mid-size segment while the Volkswagen Amarok isn’t doing too hot because it’s noticeably more expensive than both rivals.
