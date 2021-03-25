5 Does the Chevy Silverado Look Better With a Ford F-150 Raptor Front End?

3 Porsche Taycan Cross Pickup Looks Fast and Ready to Haul Stuff in Quick Render

2023 Volkswagen Amarok Pickup Truck Previewed by Official Design Teaser Sketch

After a rather detailless sketch released one year ago, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles made amends with another teaser of the all-new Amarok. The second-gen pickup truck is a fine-looking workhorse by all accounts, made even more special by the orange tow hooks and winch hook. 23 photos



Further back, we can see a powder-coated sports bar and an interesting kink in the rearmost pillars. Analyzing the cabin’s proportions and side windows with utmost attention to detail, the



A press release from the Wolfsburg-based German automaker states that “the new Caddy, Multivan, fully-electric ID.Buzz, and Amarok” are to be launched within two years. Reading between the lines, the pickup will be revealed right after FoMoCo pulls the cover off the redesigned



Even though Volkswagen promises genuine differentiation from the Amarok’s brother, you shouldn’t expect Volkswagen engines under the hood. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue should be the powerplant of choice for the German pickup, along with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke and a



Something else that isn’t known is the Amarok’s availability in the United States. If you ask me, that won’t happen because Ford isn’t the kind of automaker to give up market share. Fret not, however, because you’ll be able to admire the Amarok in America if you cross the border into Mexico. LED headlights complement a muscled-up front bumper, and Volkswagen chose to connect them with a light strip inspired by the ID.3 and Golf. LED fog lights complemented by triangular bezels, flared wheel arches, hood graphics, a bash plate, and roof-mounted auxiliary lighting are featured as well, along with no-name rubber shoes that read all-terrain on the sidewall.Further back, we can see a powder-coated sports bar and an interesting kink in the rearmost pillars. Analyzing the cabin’s proportions and side windows with utmost attention to detail, the all-new Amarok appears to share a lot of stuff with the 2023 Ford Ranger. That’s no coincidence, though, because the Volkswagen Group partnered up with the American automaker in 2019.A press release from the Wolfsburg-based German automaker states that “the new Caddy, Multivan, fully-electric ID.Buzz, and Amarok” are to be launched within two years. Reading between the lines, the pickup will be revealed right after FoMoCo pulls the cover off the redesigned Ranger Even though Volkswagen promises genuine differentiation from the Amarok’s brother, you shouldn’t expect Volkswagen engines under the hood. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue should be the powerplant of choice for the German pickup, along with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke and a plug-in hybrid option with 362 hp. There’s also talk about an off-road variant, but it’s not clear if the Blue Oval is willing to share the Raptor’s know-how so easily.Something else that isn’t known is the Amarok’s availability in the United States. If you ask me, that won’t happen because Ford isn’t the kind of automaker to give up market share. Fret not, however, because you’ll be able to admire the Amarok in America if you cross the border into Mexico.

load press release