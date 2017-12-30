Alfa Romeo Needs “Something In The C-Segment,” Likely A RWD Hatchback

Even though Alfa Romeo trademarked the “147
” name in the United States of America in 2017, don’t get your hopes up for a compact-sized hatchback for this market. The problem with the 147-replacing Giulietta is the model's nature, which wouldn’t make a profit it were adapted for North America. It certainly wouldn't.
Along with the subcompact MiTo, the Giulietta is one of the oldest Alfa Romeo models in the lineup. It’s a no-brainer that some people want it replaced by an all-new design on the Giorgio rear- and all-wheel-drive platform, and according to Auto Express
, that might be the case in the future.
The priority for Alfa Romeo is the Porsche Cayenne- and BMW X5-rivaling sport utility vehicle due to arrive by 2020, a model that will slot above the Stelvio and introduce mild-hybridization
to the lineup. Given these circumstances, the Giulietta-replacing hatchback isn’t coming soon.
Be that as it may, chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli is adamant that Alfa Romeo needs “another couple of pillars – something in the C-Segment and then obviously a sporty product, a very sporty product.”
Despite the automaker's wish to one-up the BMW 1 Series, a launch date hasn’t been set.
As for the sporty product mentioned by Fedeli, it’s not clear if he’s referring to the facelifted 4C, next-generation 4C, or the long-anticipated Tipo 963
. As a brief reminder, Tipo 963 is the internal designation for a pair of all-new sports cars, models that would replace the Brera and Spider (Tipo 939).
“We make some small modifications
[to the 4C
] but then we have to decide if we want to install a different engine, or switch the architecture. As you can imagine we have some options, we are working on more than one option,”
concluded Fedeli. On that note, don’t you just hate it when not even the automaker knows how the lineup will look in a few years' time?