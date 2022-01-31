Alcohol-Injected Chevy Chevelle Races Tesla Model S Plaid, Think You Can Spot the Winner?

Due to its heavy construction and not-so-good suspension setup, not to mention the yoke steering wheel that makes things more difficult for those at the helm, the Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t exactly a track car.
However, it is one of the closest things to a stock road-legal dragster that money can buy, and it certainly has what it takes to put most unmodified hypercars in their corners.
So far, the ultra-fast zero-emission sedan has hit the drag strip countless times against more or less worthy opponents. It won some, it lost others, but in the end, it has become known as a true straight-line beast.
As for the one depicted in the video down below, it put its money where its mouth is by taking on one bad Chevrolet Chevelle. The classic model is far from being stock, however, and all it takes to know that it means business is one look at the exterior. The bagged car sports numerous mods, trying to be as fast as possible without requiring a parachute, and it literally gets intoxicated by being alcohol-injected.
Now, contrary to what some may think, this Chevelle actually sits in the same league as the Model S Plaid, in terms of quarter-mile performance that is. As a result, it is a 9-second car that doesn’t exceed 150 mph (241 kph) at the end of the run, according to its owner, so it is a worthy rival to the likes of the Tesla, which also requires a little over 9 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint.
But which one is quicker? The answer lies one mouse-click away, in the video shot earlier this month at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, which shows the two fast machines going to quarter-mile war in two separate runs. So, without further ado, you know the drill, don’t you?
