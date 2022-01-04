It's All Fun and Games, Until the Tesla Model S Plaid Shows Up at the Drag Strip

Due to its neck-snapping straight-line performance, the Tesla Model S Plaid has become the talk of the town these past few months.
We’ve seen numerous examples put their money where their mouths are by taking on a variety of ultra-fast cars from different segments, beating them into submission for the most part.
As a matter of fact, no stock vehicle is quick enough to pose a threat to the electric hyper sedan down the quarter-mile, save for the Rimac Nevera, because in case you forgot, it used to hold on to the record by completing the sprint in a little over 9 seconds, with a 154+ mph (248 kph) exit speed. The even more insane Croatian hypercar did it in 8.58 seconds, at 167.5 mph (269.6 kph), and we think its record will last for quite some time.
Since we mentioned the Nevera, we might as well remind you that it can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 1.85 seconds, some 0.15 seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid. This gives the electric hyper sedan a significant advantage over its usual drag-racing rivals, allowing it to teach most of them an important lesson about fast takeoffs, which do require some prepping in the Tesla in order to get the best out of it, and speed.
In this instance, the hyper sedan proved its skills against the previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette, said to have a rather big supercharger trickery under the hood. A Ford Mustang, presumably with some modifications too, also fell victim to the Model S Plaid, and so did its lesser sibling, in the P100D specification. The two-and-a-half-minute long video shared down below, concludes with a Plaid vs. Plaid drag race, during which both of them completed the course in less than 10 seconds, with very different exit speeds.
