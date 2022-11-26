Airline Flight Attendant Simulator VR Is Coming On PC This December

In Airline Flight Attendant Simulator VR you will be taking the role of an airline flight attendant. During missions, you'll learn how to prepare the safety equipment before flights and how to properly respond in extreme scenarios like rapid and slow aircraft depressurization or smoke and fire in various parts of the plane.
Initially, the game was a professional VR training software developed by AVIAR, who is also publishing this game. It was used by flight schools and airlines to train future flight attendants. So AVIAR basically took the main bodywork from the simulation software and brought all the goodies from it into the game for a realistic representation. As a result, the title boasts impressive visuals of the aircraft and equipment, gravity effects, and life-like sounds.
To play it, you'll first have to meet the minimum PC requirements. The Steam game page requires at least an Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 processor, with an Nvidia GTX 1070, 1080, or 2080 graphics card. There is no mention of RAM. Apparently, the AMD cards are also not on the list, so there's no way of telling if they're supported at all.
Nvidia 1070 and 2080 on the same minimum requirements specs. The power difference between these two is so massive it doesn't make sense for them to be on the same spectrum.
Next, on the recommended specs front, the devs say you'll need at least an Intel Core i7 processor, with no mention of the exact generation or model, and AMD compatibility is still MIA. Furthermore, the graphics cards are GTX 1080ti, RTX 2080ti, 3070, 3080, or better. Again, the lack of Nvidia's rival is a bit worrisome.
I'm saying that because there could be three main possible reasons for that. The first one could be that, just like with the RAM requirements, the people who made the list simply didn't fill it out properly. The second one could be that it was co-developed in some form of partnership with Nvidia, and the mention of AMD was intentionally avoided for obvious reasons.
Steam does have a pretty good return policy saying that you can "issue a refund for any title that is requested within 14 days of purchase and has been played for less than 2 hours."
However, if, for any reason, the game will not run on AMD rigs, it's best to stay on the safe side and wait for the Steam game reviews. As for what VR headsets are compatible with the game, the list shows Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality. It also supports tracked motion controllers, and you can play seated, standing, or go all out and play in room-scale mode if you have the space.
As of writing this article, no price has been revealed yet, but I see it going anywhere from $40 to $60. Airline Flight Attendant Simulator VR will be coming out in roughly two weeks, on December 15. And for any console or Mac user out there, the game only runs on Windows 10 and 11.
Initially, the game was a professional VR training software developed by AVIAR, who is also publishing this game. It was used by flight schools and airlines to train future flight attendants. So AVIAR basically took the main bodywork from the simulation software and brought all the goodies from it into the game for a realistic representation. As a result, the title boasts impressive visuals of the aircraft and equipment, gravity effects, and life-like sounds.
To play it, you'll first have to meet the minimum PC requirements. The Steam game page requires at least an Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 processor, with an Nvidia GTX 1070, 1080, or 2080 graphics card. There is no mention of RAM. Apparently, the AMD cards are also not on the list, so there's no way of telling if they're supported at all.
Nvidia 1070 and 2080 on the same minimum requirements specs. The power difference between these two is so massive it doesn't make sense for them to be on the same spectrum.
Next, on the recommended specs front, the devs say you'll need at least an Intel Core i7 processor, with no mention of the exact generation or model, and AMD compatibility is still MIA. Furthermore, the graphics cards are GTX 1080ti, RTX 2080ti, 3070, 3080, or better. Again, the lack of Nvidia's rival is a bit worrisome.
I'm saying that because there could be three main possible reasons for that. The first one could be that, just like with the RAM requirements, the people who made the list simply didn't fill it out properly. The second one could be that it was co-developed in some form of partnership with Nvidia, and the mention of AMD was intentionally avoided for obvious reasons.
Steam does have a pretty good return policy saying that you can "issue a refund for any title that is requested within 14 days of purchase and has been played for less than 2 hours."
However, if, for any reason, the game will not run on AMD rigs, it's best to stay on the safe side and wait for the Steam game reviews. As for what VR headsets are compatible with the game, the list shows Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality. It also supports tracked motion controllers, and you can play seated, standing, or go all out and play in room-scale mode if you have the space.
As of writing this article, no price has been revealed yet, but I see it going anywhere from $40 to $60. Airline Flight Attendant Simulator VR will be coming out in roughly two weeks, on December 15. And for any console or Mac user out there, the game only runs on Windows 10 and 11.