Airbus’ VSR700 Unmanned Helicopter Performs Autonomous Take-Offs and Landings at Sea

Airbus Helicopters announced that its VSR700 has completed its first set of autonomous take-offs and landings at sea. The unmanned helicopter, which is currently being developed for the French Navy, has nailed more than 150 autonomous landings. These tests mark a significant step toward the demonstration that will take place later this year from a French Navy frigate.
The VSR700 is an unmanned aerial system based on a modified Guimbal Cabri G2. It can be stationed aboard frigates or destroyers, and it’s capable of operating together with manned helicopters. The aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 185 kph (115 mph) and climb to 6,000-meter (19,685-ft) altitudes. It can also carry various naval sensors and operate for more than 10 hours at a time.
The first prototype of the VSR700 took to the skies for the first time in 2020. A year later, the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) ordered a second prototype for testing. For the recent demonstration, Airbus used an optionally piloted vehicle (OPV) outfitted with an autonomous take-off and landing system.
The unmanned helicopter successfully completed 150 autonomous take-offs and landings aboard a civilian vessel outfitted with a helicopter landing deck. The trials were carried off the coast of Brest, in France, in the presence of DGA specialists.
But it wasn’t only the OPV’s autonomous capabilities that were put to the test. The vehicle first performed take-offs and landings with a pilot onboard before transitioning to completely autonomous maneuvers, allowing the crew to evaluate approach procedures and deck handling. Airbus announced that both the semi-autonomous and fully autonomous modes of the system were successfully demonstrated.
“Using the OPV, we have demonstrated the unique autonomous take-off and landing capabilities of the VSR700. We have also proved the optimal functioning of the vehicle and its command station interface on board a vessel in realistic conditions,” Said Nicolas Delmas, head of the VSR700 programme for Airbus Helicopters.
