The Airbus H225M in Naval Combat Configuration Is a Force to Be Reckoned With

The H225M utility helicopter developed by Airbus has already proven its remarkable versatility in combat areas all over the world, with a total of 140,000 flight hours under its belt, as of 2021. But the latest H225M to be delivered is even more impressive.
Back in 2008, the Brazilian government awarded Airbus a contract for 50 H225M helicopters, which would be operated by three different armed forces. Until now, 39 of them have been delivered, after being assembled locally by Helibras, the Brazilian subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters. The latest one to be delivered is certainly special because it boasts what the manufacturer describes as “the most complex configuration that has ever been produced for this multirole helicopter.”
This impressive naval combat configuration includes a tactical radar, a Naval Tactical Data Management System (N-TDMS), a countermeasure system (the EWS IDAS-3), plus MBDA Exocet AM39 B2M2 missiles. With all of these capabilities, the combat aircraft is set to become an important asset for the Brazilian Navy, which will deploy the H225M in anti-surface warfare missions and maritime surveillance operations from the naval base in Sao Pedro d'Aldeia.
Apart from this naval combat configuration, the H225M is also built for all-weather capability, including icy conditions, and it features a night vision goggle compatibility. This versatile helicopter can operate anywhere, anytime, from both land or sea. Its already remarkable 700-nautical mile (805 miles/1,296 km) range can be extended through air-to-air or hover in-flight refueling. In addition to the powerful Makila 2A1 engines, the aircraft is equipped with a five-blade rotor that stands out due to an extremely low level of vibration.
This multirole helicopter was designed for a wide variety of situations, including military operations such as special operations, tactical transport, and medical evacuation, as well as public service missions, ranging from search and rescue, and firefighting, to coast guard and exclusive economic zone protection.
