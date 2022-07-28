Airbus Kicks Off Construction of a Dedicated Test Center for Its Ultra-Silent Air Taxi

Airbus is one step closer to launching the CityAirbus NextGen eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing). Advanced tests will soon be carried out at the new dedicated center that’s being built in Donauworth, Germany.
Anna Christmann, the Federal Government Coordinator of German Aerospace Policy, attended the recent ceremony marking the beginning of the construction process for a new Airbus test center, stating that this is a true milestone for the progress of future electric-powered flights.
The future facility will unfold over 1,000 square meters (10,760 square feet), mainly used to perform tests for the aircraft’s electric motors, rotors, flight control, and avionics. According to Airbus, it will integrate high-voltage equipment and lithium batteries. The CityAirbus air taxi is the main target for the center’s debut, but it will most likely be used for testing other future electric propulsion systems as well.
Airbus first talked about the CityAirbus NexGen last year. It was announced as an ultra-silent four-seater, capable of reaching 75 mph (120 kph) and covering almost 50 miles (80 km) on a single charge. Earlier this year, the manufacturer also confirmed that its future air taxi will be equipped with a Californian motor.
MAGiDRIVE is a high-torque (up to 50 Nm/kg) brushless motor that claims to be lightweight and easy to use. It’s a next-generation electric motor developed by a company called MAGicALL, and a customized version of it will be made for the Airbus eVTOL.
CityAirbus was designed as a flexible eVTOL that can be used not just for passenger transportation but also for medical services or eco-tourism. Airbus has already secured two major collaborations with ITA Airways in Italy and with several partners in Germany for the Air Mobility Initiative.
The Donauworth test center is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2023, with the first flight demonstrations of the CityAirbus NextGen scheduled to take place in Ingolstadt, Germany.
