A “Magical” Californian Motor to Power the CityAirbus Ultra-Silent Air Taxi

Airbus is one of the biggest names in the European aerospace industry that are working on eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) concepts. It recently announced that the CityAirbus NextGen air taxi is gearing up for flight tests in Germany, as part of a large-scale project with several institutions and universities. But the motor that will take CityAirbus to the sky comes all the way from California.
MAGicaALL specializes in magnetic and electric power solutions for aviation and has collaborated with Airbus previously, for the development of a tilt-wing UAM (urban air mobility) demonstrator.
Now, its new-generation electric motor called the MAGiDRIVE will power the new Airbus eVTOL, in a customized version.
MAGiDRIVE is described as a lightweight brushless motor with a high torque (up to 50 Nm/kg) also claiming to be “the easiest to use direct drive system” in the industry. Another advantage is that it’s highly integrated, offering a fully-enclosed air-cooled propulsion unit that contains the motor and the control system.
This is perfect for the CityAirbus eVTOL prototype, not requiring additional design adjustments in order to fit in the propulsion unit.
The motor’s rugged design with low vibration was another plus, which will help make the future air taxi more reliable and efficient. The ultra-silent four-seater is designed to reach 75 mph (120 kph) while being no louder than a household vacuum cleaner.
The two partners have worked on a “detailed customization” for the electric propulsion system that will power the future CityAirbus, so that it’s up to par with its innovative architecture.
The CityAirbus NextGen was unveiled in September 2021, as a culmination of the extensive research that Airbus has conducted in the field of electric aircraft since 2014. The first flight demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Ingolstadt, Germany, with support from several local airports.
