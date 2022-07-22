EvTOL Flying Simulators – One Wing Flap Closer to Urban Air Mobility

I believe you agree that driving is much easier to do than flying. The hype of going electric, silent, clean, fancy, and busting climate change by ditching fossil(-fueled) old-fashioned cars for flying taxis is this century’s equivalent of a train ride during the days of the American Civil War. It’s adventurous, ground-breaking (poetically speaking!), and somewhat overrated.
More companies are building prototypes and implementing new, intelligent technologies to give us wings (or propellers, whichever puts us up first). But there is one drawback: we don’t all know how to fly the things. And it’s not like your dad can simply give you a crash course (again, PUN not intended) in the backyard.
We must go by the books: flight training, avionics education, safety, and emergency procedures, and the rest of the basic package. In today’s virtual reality-zized environment, we use flight simulators. They are the next mandatory step in terms of personal transport education and training. With Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) as one of this generation’s social and cultural revolutions, a very high demand for qualified, professionally trained evTOL pilots will emerge.
So Vertical Aerospace and CAE Inc. teamed up to start training the pilots. The British company has a great demand for its upcoming air taxi, the VX4, and the Canadians’ know-how and experience with many of Vertical’s clients will ease the integration of the new training programs for the flying vehicles’ pilots. According to a CAE press release, "CAE will design and develop a world-class training program and be the exclusive training device provider,
tailoring the high-fidelity, next-generation flight simulation training device for the VX4 aircraft."
CAE’s Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence systems will enhance the learning experience and help keep training costs reasonable, while also following the strictness of aviation safety regulations. With three years left before Vertical’s VX4 enters commercial service, training pilots for its booked 1,400-unit fleet worldwide is a significant step towards waving farewell to traffic jams. Then again, leaving the ground and suddenly invading the skies will pose many challenges.
We must go by the books: flight training, avionics education, safety, and emergency procedures, and the rest of the basic package. In today’s virtual reality-zized environment, we use flight simulators. They are the next mandatory step in terms of personal transport education and training. With Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) as one of this generation’s social and cultural revolutions, a very high demand for qualified, professionally trained evTOL pilots will emerge.
So Vertical Aerospace and CAE Inc. teamed up to start training the pilots. The British company has a great demand for its upcoming air taxi, the VX4, and the Canadians’ know-how and experience with many of Vertical’s clients will ease the integration of the new training programs for the flying vehicles’ pilots. According to a CAE press release, "CAE will design and develop a world-class training program and be the exclusive training device provider,
tailoring the high-fidelity, next-generation flight simulation training device for the VX4 aircraft."
CAE’s Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence systems will enhance the learning experience and help keep training costs reasonable, while also following the strictness of aviation safety regulations. With three years left before Vertical’s VX4 enters commercial service, training pilots for its booked 1,400-unit fleet worldwide is a significant step towards waving farewell to traffic jams. Then again, leaving the ground and suddenly invading the skies will pose many challenges.