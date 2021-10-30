5 Velotric Discover e-Bike Promises Twice the Fun and the Range, at Half the Cost

After Thieves Stole 4 of His Cars in One Year, Dominic Cooper Turns to a GoCycle e-Bike

Mamma mia! After Dominic Cooper's fifth car is targeted by thieves, the film star takes to a… https://t.co/4wpRnDynBI — The Latest Celebrity News 24/7 (@MuNow21) October 29, 2021 Photos of the actor and budding car collector show that he’s maybe opting for fewer wheels, at least when it comes to running errands around London. Dominic Cooper has been photographed buying flowers while riding the recently introduced fourth generation of the GoCycle foldable e-bike, described as one of the lightest and most compact e-bikes designed for the city.It’s not uncommon for celebrities to partner with e-bike manufacturers in order to promote a newly released model: Justin Bieber, Robert Downey Jr. and Prince Harry have done it for Rad Power Bikes, Robin Wright for Specialized, and A$AP Rocky for Super73 , to name just a few. It’s a win-win type of situation, as long as the celebrity is willing to put in the extra work: the brand gets exposure, and the celebrity gets street cred, publicity, a new bike, and a good workout.With Cooper, things could be different: thieves stole four of his cars in just one year, and he’s only been able to recover one . That would be the 1978 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 that police retrieved from a junkyard after it went missing, but Cooper never got back a Range Rover, a vintage Austin Healey, and a Jaguar XF. Thieves also broke into and damaged his Jaguar F-Type You could say that Cooper is cursed as a car owner, and that he’s turned to two wheels as a means to avoid said curse. Whether this is a paid partnership or not, he’s made a fine choice: his latest ride is the GoCycle G4 folding e-bike, which was introduced in March this year and is priced between £3,399 / $3,999 and £4,999 / $5,999, not including accessories. The G4 comes with an upgraded and more powerful G4drive front-hub motor, carbon fiber one-sided fork, new tires, improved connectivity, and a clean look thanks to hidden wiring and cables. The lightest and most expensive model weighs just 16.3kg (36 pounds) and is incredibly compact when folded down, which means it’s the perfect city e-bike. You can even carry it up the stairs to your apartment with one arm or, at the very least, Cooper can.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the GoCycle G4.