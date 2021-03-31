Fourth-Gen GoCycle e-Bike G4 Is Quieter, Lighter and Smarter

autoevolution
As far as foldable e-bikes go, you can’t go wrong with a GoCycle. Now, thanks to a series of improvements and upgrades, the fourth-generation lineup includes three e-bikes that are even better, with a stated goal to set a new standard for urban performance.

The UK-based e-bike company has announced the fourth generation of its foldable electric bicycle, including three models: the entry-level G4, the G4i, and the top-of-the-line, limited-edition G4i+. GoCycle has been on the market for over a decade, delivering a foldable bike that’s perfect for the urban commuter in that it’s fast, foldable (duh), compact and of great quality.

The G4 lineup is all these things but improved. Distinct GoCycle features like the single-sided wheel, front-hub motor, sleek and clean silhouette (thanks to the hidden drivetrain) are still there, but the G4 also brings a new motor, new carbon fiber mid-frame, new tires, and improved connectivity.

“They say you can’t reinvent the wheel or improve the design of the bicycle,” GoCycle says. “[We] did both.”

Founded by former McLaren designer Richard Thorpe, GoCycle is all about creating the perfect urban companion: elegant, lightweight, easy to use, smart, and reliable. Carbon fiber is used in the mid-frame and one-sided fork and, on the limited-edition G4i+, the wheels, for a total weight reduction on all models of 1 kg (2.2 pounds). The G4i+ tips the scales at 16.3kg (36 pounds), which, for a foldable electric bicycle, is very light. According to the press photos, it’s light enough to be carried up the stairs with just one arm.

All three models have the new G4drive front-hub motor, which is said to be quieter, with more torque and delivering power to the wheel from a standstill by just pressing the pedals. The MotoGP-inspired treaded tires are infused with silica compound for improved grip and more comfortable rides across uneven urban surfaces.

Charging has also been improved, from 4 to 7 hours to just 3.5 hours maximum. A new USB charging port is included on the bike, to allow for charging of small devices when the bike is not in use, while the streamlined cockpit is inspired by F1. Even the folding mechanism has been simplified and improved: folding the bike takes under ten seconds, and you can then roll it on its wheels to storage. Given the streamlined silhouette and one-sided wheels, the G4 is incredibly compact when folded.

Entry-level G4 comes with mechanical gear shifting and a range of up to 65 km (40 miles). The G4i has predictive electronic shifting, integrated lights, and a range of 80 km (50 miles), while the G4i+ has the same range but comes with carbon wheels. Pricing starts at £3,399/€3,699/$3,999 for the lowest entry and goes up to £4,999 / €5,499 / $5,999 for the premium one, not including extra accessories. GoCycle says those should become available separately soon. Pre-orders for the new models are now underway, with no delivery date announced just yet.

“G4 has been in development for many years and represents the most significant product update for Gocycle since our G1 to G2 engineering programme,” GoCycle designer and founder Richard Thorpe says in a press release (see below for it, together with the full list of specs). “Our generation four models have been developed through a combination of listening to our customers and our continued mission to develop the best urban electric bikes on the planet. G4 will not only set a new standard for GoCycle, but a new standard for performance for all of our competitors in the portable electric bike segment.”

And this new standard comes with a price to match. 

