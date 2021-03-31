Fourth-Gen GoCycle e-Bike G4 Is Quieter, Lighter and Smarter

The UK-based e-bike company has announced the fourth generation of its foldable electric bicycle, including three models: the entry-level G4, the G4i, and the top-of-the-line, limited-edition G4i+. GoCycle has been on the market for over a decade, delivering a foldable bike that’s perfect for the urban commuter in that it’s fast, foldable (duh), compact and of great quality.
The G4 lineup is all these things but improved. Distinct GoCycle features like the single-sided wheel, front-hub motor, sleek and clean silhouette (thanks to the hidden drivetrain) are still there, but the G4 also brings a new motor, new carbon fiber mid-frame, new tires, and improved connectivity.
Founded by former McLaren designer Richard Thorpe, GoCycle is all about creating the perfect urban companion: elegant, lightweight, easy to use, smart, and reliable. Carbon fiber is used in the mid-frame and one-sided fork and, on the limited-edition G4i+, the wheels, for a total weight reduction on all models of 1 kg (2.2 pounds). The G4i+ tips the scales at 16.3kg (36 pounds), which, for a foldable electric bicycle, is very light. According to the press photos, it’s light enough to be carried up the stairs with just one arm.
All three models have the new G4drive front-hub motor, which is said to be quieter, with more torque and delivering power to the wheel from a standstill by just pressing the pedals. The MotoGP-inspired treaded tires are infused with silica compound for improved grip and more comfortable rides across uneven urban surfaces.
when folded.
Entry-level G4 comes with mechanical gear shifting and a range of up to 65 km (40 miles). The G4i has predictive electronic shifting, integrated lights, and a range of 80 km (50 miles), while the G4i+ has the same range but comes with carbon wheels. Pricing starts at £3,399/€3,699/$3,999 for the lowest entry and goes up to £4,999 / €5,499 / $5,999 for the premium one, not including extra accessories. GoCycle says those should become available separately soon. Pre-orders for the new models are now underway, with no delivery date announced just yet.
And this new standard comes with a price to match.
