86-Year-Old Baltic Trader Wants to Sail Into the Future the Old-School Way

Before diesel, gas, and electric engines on boats, people used to rely solely on sails and nature’s very own propulsion system, the wind. Engineless vessels are also sustainable vessels, which is something the world is in very much need of if we want to repair some of the damage we’ve done. It is what the Hawila Project is all about, trying to restore an 86-year-old Baltic Trader converting it into a CO2-free cargo ship.